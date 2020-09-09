16 Charged During Long Island Labor Day Weekend DWI Detail

Sixteen drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol were pulled over and charged over a four-day period by Suffolk County police officers during a special Labor Day detail.
Members of the department's Selective Alcohol Fatality Enforcement Team (SAFE-T) were stationed throughout downtown Suffolk County in Patchogyue, Huntington and Smithtown between Saturday, Sept. 4 and Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Twelve of the 16 were charged with the misdemeanor of driving while intoxicated:
- Paul Jackson of Islip, 58
- George Cruz Jr. of Bablyon, 58
- Andrew Leavey of Selden, 26
- Juan Fuentes of Central Islip, 30
- Jessica Lugo of North Babylon, 30
- Fabian Gomez-Perez of Patchogue, 26
- Allison Leblanc of Huntington, 31
- Dennis Fernandez-Tapia of Brentwood, 31
- Cesar Lopez-Hernandez of Patchogue, 33
- Fermin Moralez-Gomez of Copiague, 22
- Fabricio Espinoza-Cisneros of Huntington Station, 25
- Elias Rivera-Mendez of Brentwood, 33
The remainder of those arrested accrued drug-related charges:
- Zafir Hai of Centereach, 30, was charged with a DWI and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana
- Madison Donovan of Centereach, 20, was charged with driving while her ability was impaired by drugs and alcohol
- Kevin Garcia of Brentwood, 18, was charged with Driving While Ability Impaired-Drugs.
One driver, 45-year-old Scott Holmgren of Dix Hills, 38, was charged with an aggravated felony DWI under Leandra's Law for driving while inxoticated with a child under the age of 15 and endangering the welfare of a child, in addition to a second DWI charge.
