16 Charged During Long Island Labor Day Weekend DWI Detail

Officers from the Suffolk County Police Department pulled over 16 individuals in the areas of Patchogue, Huntington, and Smithtown on a special Labor Day detail. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Sixteen drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol were pulled over and charged over a four-day period by Suffolk County police officers during a special Labor Day detail.

Members of the department's Selective Alcohol Fatality Enforcement Team (SAFE-T) were stationed throughout downtown Suffolk County in Patchogyue, Huntington and Smithtown between Saturday, Sept. 4 and Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Twelve of the 16 were charged with the misdemeanor of driving while intoxicated:

  • Paul Jackson of Islip, 58
  • George Cruz Jr. of Bablyon, 58
  • Andrew Leavey of Selden, 26
  • Juan Fuentes of Central Islip, 30
  • Jessica Lugo of North Babylon, 30
  • Fabian Gomez-Perez of Patchogue, 26
  • Allison Leblanc of Huntington, 31
  • Dennis Fernandez-Tapia of Brentwood, 31
  • Cesar Lopez-Hernandez of Patchogue, 33
  • Fermin Moralez-Gomez of Copiague, 22
  • Fabricio Espinoza-Cisneros of Huntington Station, 25
  • Elias Rivera-Mendez of Brentwood, 33

The remainder of those arrested accrued drug-related charges: 

  • Zafir Hai of Centereach, 30, was charged with a DWI and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana 
  • Madison Donovan of Centereach, 20, was charged with driving while her ability was impaired by drugs and alcohol
  • Kevin Garcia of Brentwood, 18, was charged with Driving While Ability Impaired-Drugs.

One driver, 45-year-old Scott Holmgren of Dix Hills, 38, was charged with an aggravated felony DWI under Leandra's Law for driving while inxoticated with a child under the age of 15 and endangering the welfare of a child, in addition to a second DWI charge.

