16 Charged During Long Island Labor Day Weekend DWI Detail

Sixteen drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol were pulled over and charged over a four-day period by Suffolk County police officers during a special Labor Day detail.

Members of the department's Selective Alcohol Fatality Enforcement Team (SAFE-T) were stationed throughout downtown Suffolk County in Patchogyue, Huntington and Smithtown between Saturday, Sept. 4 and Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Twelve of the 16 were charged with the misdemeanor of driving while intoxicated:

Paul Jackson of Islip, 58

George Cruz Jr. of Bablyon, 58

Andrew Leavey of Selden, 26

Juan Fuentes of Central Islip, 30

Jessica Lugo of North Babylon, 30

Fabian Gomez-Perez of Patchogue, 26

Allison Leblanc of Huntington, 31

Dennis Fernandez-Tapia of Brentwood, 31

Cesar Lopez-Hernandez of Patchogue, 33

Fermin Moralez-Gomez of Copiague, 22

Fabricio Espinoza-Cisneros of Huntington Station, 25

Elias Rivera-Mendez of Brentwood, 33

The remainder of those arrested accrued drug-related charges:

Zafir Hai of Centereach, 30, was charged with a DWI and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana

Madison Donovan of Centereach, 20, was charged with driving while her ability was impaired by drugs and alcohol

Kevin Garcia of Brentwood, 18, was charged with Driving While Ability Impaired-Drugs.

One driver, 45-year-old Scott Holmgren of Dix Hills, 38, was charged with an aggravated felony DWI under Leandra's Law for driving while inxoticated with a child under the age of 15 and endangering the welfare of a child, in addition to a second DWI charge.

