Police & Fire

14-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Long Island Crash

Joe Lombardi
Barton Avenue and Washington Avenue in North Patchogue.
Barton Avenue and Washington Avenue in North Patchogue. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a teenager was seriously injured in a Long Island crash.

It happened Sunday, Aug. 1 at about 1:25 p.m. in North Patchogue.

A 50-year-old East Patchogue man was driving a 2015 Nissan eastbound on Barton Avenue when the vehicle collided with Ryan Kropf, age 14, of Patchogue, who was riding a bicycle northbound at the intersection of Washington Avenue, Suffolk County Police said.

Kropf was taken by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Nissan was not injured.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

