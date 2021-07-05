Contact Us
Police & Fire

13-Year-Old Seriously Injured After Being Struck In Face By Mortar-Type Firework On Long Island

Joe Lombardi
Arcadia Drive in Deer Park.
Arcadia Drive in Deer Park. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after an incident in which a teenager was seriously injured by fireworks on a residential Long Island street.

The incident happened around 10:50 p.m. Sunday, July 4 in Deer Park.

A group of teens was lighting off fireworks in front of a home on Arcadia Drive when a mortar-type firework struck a 13-year-old boy’s face, Suffolk County Police said. 

The boy was transported by Deer Park Rescue to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident, including how the teens obtained the fireworks, is asked to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

