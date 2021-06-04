13-Year-Old Charged With Hate Crime After Incident At Long Island Mall

A Long Island teenager has been charged with a hate crime after allegedly punching another teen and making inappropriate comments at a local shopping mall, police said.

During a dispute between two groups of teens at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station on Saturday, May 29, Suffolk County Police investigators said a 13-year-old boy punched another 13-year-old in the face and made biased comments.

The victim was not injured.

Following the incident, the teen, whose name was not released, was arrested at the Suffolk County Precinct on Thursday, June 3, where he was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment, a misdemeanor, and hate crime under New York law.

Police said that the teen was scheduled to be arraigned in Suffolk County Family Court at a later date.

