Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Man Shot Outside Of Long Island Home, Police Say
Police & Fire

13-Year-Old Charged With Hate Crime After Incident At Long Island Mall

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Walt Whitman Shops
Walt Whitman Shops Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island teenager has been charged with a hate crime after allegedly punching another teen and making inappropriate comments at a local shopping mall, police said.

During a dispute between two groups of teens at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station on Saturday, May 29, Suffolk County Police investigators said a 13-year-old boy punched another 13-year-old in the face and made biased comments.

The victim was not injured.

Following the incident, the teen, whose name was not released, was arrested at the Suffolk County Precinct on Thursday, June 3, where he was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment, a misdemeanor, and hate crime under New York law.

Police said that the teen was scheduled to be arraigned in Suffolk County Family Court at a later date.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.