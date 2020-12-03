Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
Nassau Daily Voice

Police & Fire

12 Nabbed For ‘Fast & Furious’ Style Street Racing On Long Island

Christina Coulter
Suffolk County Police
Suffolk County Police Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

Police will display vehicles seized during the bust of an undercover drag racing operation during a press conference. 

Ten vehicles were seized and a dozen people were arrested, police said, in connection with nine street races that took place in November in East Farmingdale and Deer Park after an undercover operation was conducted by Suffolk County Police.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart and Suffolk County police Chief Stuart Cameron will hold a press conference to announce the arrests on Friday, Dec. 4 to release more details.

