12 Nabbed For ‘Fast & Furious’ Style Street Racing On Long Island

Police will display vehicles seized during the bust of an undercover drag racing operation during a press conference.

Ten vehicles were seized and a dozen people were arrested, police said, in connection with nine street races that took place in November in East Farmingdale and Deer Park after an undercover operation was conducted by Suffolk County Police.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart and Suffolk County police Chief Stuart Cameron will hold a press conference to announce the arrests on Friday, Dec. 4 to release more details.

