1 Killed, Several Injured In Chain-Reaction Crash At Busy Hempstead Intersection

Police are investigating a chain-reaction crash at a busy Long Island intersection that left one person dead.

It happened around 6:05 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25 in Hempstead.

A 2014 Volkswagen, operated by a 61-year-old man was traveling westbound on Greenwich Street in the vicinity of Henry Street, when it was involved in the collision with a 2008 Acura MDX, Nassau County Police said.

The Acura was occupied by a 37-year-old male driver and three female passengers -- ages 37, 14, and 4 -- and was also traveling westbound on Greenwich Street.

The Acura then struck a third vehicle, a 2013 Ford Explorer, that was traveling westbound on Greenwich Street while waiting to turn north on Henry Street, said police.

After striking the Acura, the Volkswagen then struck a fourth vehicle, a 2014 BMW operated by a 63-year-old man, that was traveling southbound on Henry Street.

The operator of the Volkswagen was pronounced dead at the scene, said police. His identity has not yet been released.

A 16-year-old female passenger and a 14-year-old male passenger suffered minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

The operator of the Acura suffered serious leg injuries. The 37-year-old female passenger was not injured and the other passengers were transported to an area hospital for minor lacerations.

The operator of Explorer was not injured.

The driver of the BMW suffered trauma to his arm and body and was transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation, said police.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

