Fair 68°

SHARE

Person Seriously Injured In Crash At Oyster Bay Cove Intersection

One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash at a Long Island intersection. 

Yellow Cote Road and Cove Road.
Yellow Cote Road and Cove Road. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Diego Parra on Pixabay
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, May 6 in the village of Oyster Bay Cove.

A 77-year-old man operating a 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was involved in a collision with a 55-year-old woman operating a 2023 Dodge Durango, at the intersection of Yellow Cote Road and Cove Road, Nassau County Police said. 

The motorcyclist suffered multiple trauma injuries and was transported to an area hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition, police said.

His name has not been released.

The driver of the Dodge Durango remained at the scene and was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE