Pedestrian Struck, Seriously Injured In Levittown: Police

The incident took place in Levittown just before midnight on Thursday, April 27.

According to police, the victim, a man approximately 60 years of age, was crossing Hempstead Turnpike going north near Jerusalem Avenue.

While crossing, he was struck by a 32-year-old driving a 2013 Nissan Altima traveling west on Hempstead Turnpike.

Authorities report that the man suffered severe head and chest injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he is currently listed in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

