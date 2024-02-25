Surprise System Will Bring Showers To Long Island, Freezing Rain, Light Snow Farther North

The time frame for precipitation from the disturbance is from the pre-dawn hours Monday morning, Feb. 26 into mid-morning. At that time, the temperature is expected to be below freezing for much of the Northeast.

"A weak cold front will bring isolated snow and/or freezing rain showers to the region," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued late Sunday afternoon. "Air and ground temps will likely be at or just below freezing north and west of I-95 at that time, which could result in some freezing rain and spotty icing of untreated roadways and walkways in this area."

Farthest south, including New York City and Long Island, precipitation is expected to be mainly rain showers.

The system is expected to wind down around mid-morning on Monday on a day in which temperatures will gradually hit the 50-degree mark and skies will be partly sunny.

After a mix of sun and clouds to start the day on Tuesday, Feb. 27, there will be a chance of rain in the mid to late afternoon as a new system accompanying a stronger cold front moves in from the midwest. The high temperature will be in the low to mid-50s.

Rain will become likely Tuesday night and continue through the overnight and into Wednesday, Feb. 28.

It will be windy Wednesday with periods of rain, which could be heavy at times, and high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 50s.

Wind gusts could be as high as 40 miles per hour in some spots.

"Heavy rain and locally gusty, damaging winds can still be a concern as the strong cold front crosses major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski. "The rain and wind could lead to difficult travel."

Rain will continue into Thursday morning before beginning to taper off from west to east starting shortly after daybreak.

The passage of the midweek system will lead to cooler temperatures on Thursday, Feb. 29, and Friday, March 1, with high temperatures only in the low 40s both days.

Skies will become partly sunny on Thursday.

