Of All Places: $34K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Oyster Bay Party Supply Store

A lucky lottery player snagged a winning TAKE 5 ticket worth tens of thousands of dollars at, of all places, a party supply store on Long Island.

The top-prize-winning ticket – worth $34,127 – was sold in Oyster Bay at the Marty’s Party store located on Pine Hollow Road.

It was purchased for the evening drawing held Tuesday, Feb. 27, New York Lottery announced.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawings are televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize money.

Players can check their numbers on the New York Lottery website.

