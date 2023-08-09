Oceanside Shake Shack Sets Opening Date

Hope you’re hungry.

Shake Shack is opening up its newest location in Oceanside on Monday, Aug. 14, a representative told Daily Voice.

It is situated within The Sands Shopping Center, located at 3535 Long Beach Road.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m., and the first 100 guests will receive free Shake Shack swag and have the chance to hear live music.

Additionally, the eatery will donate $1 from every burger and sandwich sold on opening day to Island Harvest, a non-profit food bank that aims to end hunger and reduce food waste on Long Island.

The burger joint, which started as a hot dog cart in New York’s Madison Square Park, now has over 300 locations across the United States.

In addition to the classic hot dog offered at the original stand, menu items include a variety of burgers and sandwiches from the classic “ShackBurger” and “SmokeShack” (which is topped with applewood bacon) to the chicken sandwich “Chicken Shack.”

Multiple vegetarian options are available, including a mushroom burger, vegetarian patty, and grilled cheese.

To pair with meals, diners can choose classic crinkle-cut fries or top them with cheese and bacon.

And, of course, as advertised by the name, there are a myriad of milkshakes and frozen custards to drink.

After the opening day, the Oceanside Shake Shack will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

