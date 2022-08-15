Former Captain Of Island Park Fire Department Dies At Age 38 While Attending Fundraiser

A weekend fundraiser turned tragic when a Long Island firefighter who was a mentor to young recruits died from a heart attack at the age of 38.

Former Capt. Michael Fischer, a 10-year veteran of the Island Park Fire Department, died Sunday, Aug. 14, at a restaurant in the village after a doctor and first responders worked to revive him for more than 40 minutes, said Former Island Park Fire Department Chief Anthony D'Esposito.

D'Esposito said the day had started out like any Sunday, with a cup of coffee and then training and working with young recruits for the department.

After training, the group headed to Peter's Clam Bar in Island Park for their annual clam eating contest and a fundraiser hosted by owner Butch Yamali, Town of Hempstead Councilman Anthony D'Esposito, and the Island Park Fire Department, for Cooper Graham, the son of Oceanside Fire Commissioner, Michael Graham, who is suffering from a rare form of cancer, said the Oceanside Terrace Hose and Chemical Company No. 3.

"He (Fischer) came in, went to the bathroom, came out, and collapsed from cardiac arrest," said D'Esposito.

D'Esposito said the fire department and police medics, along with a doctor who was present, immediately began emergency medical care and worked on him for more than 40 minutes, but were unable to revive him or regain a pulse.

Fischer, who grew up in Island Park, and worked for the Nassau County Department of Public Works, was pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai South Nassau Hospital a short time later, the department said.

Fischer was not known to have any history of heart problems, D'Esposito said.

"He was a great guy, very involved with the department and the young recruits," D'Esposito said. "He was part of our family. This is a hard time for all."

Fischer is survived by two sisters, he said.

Arrangments have not yet been organized.

