COVID-19: Drive-Thru Funeral Held For Long Island Man

A Long Island family found a creative way to say goodbye to a beloved family member who died from novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

A procession of dozens of cars drove by the casket of 83-year-old Mastic resident Joseph Kordulak, whose casket was placed outside the Moloney Family Funeral Home in Holbrook, following his death last week.

Funeral workers reportedly placed the casket under the carport of the building while the immediate family stood nearby, allowing mourners to express their condolences from a socially safe distance.

The “drive-thru funeral” is believed to be the first of its kind on Long Island.

“Dear Kordulak family, Our deepest sympathy to all you girls and extended family, We know it is not easy to say goodbye to your love ones, especially in these times where we are not able to hug and embrace one another,” a friend of the family said.

“However, today was extremely beautiful and we found your father's ceremony to be both honorable and filled with dignity. He is proud looking down at you all.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.