Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Wanted Fugitive Apprehended On Long Island After Nationwide Search
Obituaries

30-Year-Old Police Officer Killed In Crash On Long Island Had Overcome Cancer

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Vincent Pelliccio Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Officer Vincent Pelliccio after receiving the Theodore Roosevelt Award. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

A Long Island police officer who died in an overnight crash was previously honored for overcoming serious illness and returning to work.

Suffolk County Police Officer Vincent Pelliccio, age 30, of Ronkonkoma, died in a crash in Selden at about 12:40 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, authorities reported. 

Pelliccio was off-duty at the time of the crash.

Pelliccio joined the department on Dec. 15, 2014.

“Officer Pelliccio was a dedicated member of the Third Precinct who overcame personal adversity to continue serving the people of Suffolk County,” Suffolk County PD Third Precinct Inspector John Rowan said in a statement. “His perseverance and unwavering commitment to his calling as a police officer are inspirational. Vinny will be missed but not forgotten by this command.”

In 2019, he was awarded the Theodore Roosevelt Award, which recognizes law enforcement officers who have overcome "serious injury, disease or disability and have returned to work." 

SCPD said Pelliccio recovered from testicular cancer after his diagnosis at the age of 26, and returned to full duty in March of 2018.

Pelliccio is survived by his parents, Tony and Angela, his sister, Niki, and his fiancée, Danielle Trotta, SCPD said.

His funeral arrangements have not been finalized, SCPD reported. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.