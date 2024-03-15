Nurse Sexually Abuses 19-Year-Old At West Hempstead Medical Office: Police

East Meadow man Paul Igbide, age 52, was arrested on Thursday, March 14, according to Nassau County Police.

The alleged abuse began in November 2023 at West Hempstead Medical, located at 354 Hempstead Avenue, where Igbide worked as a nurse.

On multiple occasions since then, Igbide had inappropriate contact with a 19-year-old patient. She eventually told a family member, who reported the nurse to the authorities.

Igbide is charged with sexual abuse and two counts of sexual misconduct.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is next due in court on Thursday, March 28.

