Nurse Sexually Abuses 19-Year-Old At West Hempstead Medical Office: Police

A Long Island nurse practitioner has been arrested after he inappropriately touched a young patient multiple times, police said.

Paul Igbide, age 52 of East Meadow.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
East Meadow man Paul Igbide, age 52, was arrested on Thursday, March 14, according to Nassau County Police.

The alleged abuse began in November 2023 at West Hempstead Medical, located at 354 Hempstead Avenue, where Igbide worked as a nurse.

On multiple occasions since then, Igbide had inappropriate contact with a 19-year-old patient. She eventually told a family member, who reported the nurse to the authorities.

Igbide is charged with sexual abuse and two counts of sexual misconduct.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is next due in court on Thursday, March 28. 

