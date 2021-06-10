Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: Long Island Residents Win College Scholarships In NY Vax Incentive Program
News

World's Fifth Ocean? It's Official, National Geographic Experts Say

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
The National Geographic Society now officially recognizes a fifth world ocean, which geologists and meteorologists previously called the "Southern Ocean." (Courtesy/ National Geographic
The National Geographic Society now officially recognizes a fifth world ocean, which geologists and meteorologists previously called the "Southern Ocean." (Courtesy/ National Geographic Photo Credit: Weather Channel/National Geographic Society

Remember when most Earth Science teachers didn't believe in Continental Shift circa 1972?

Well, this week, the National Geographic Society, which has produced maps for 106 years, recognized a fifth ocean in the world, the Southern Ocean.

Until now, the Southern Ocean was unofficially recognized by many scientists. 

It officially joined the world's other four oceans -- the Atlantic, Pacific, Indian, and Arctic -- on "World Oceans Day" on Monday,  according to National Geographic and The Weather Channel.

To watch a Weather Channel video about the world's fifth ocean, click here. 

To read more about the National Geographic Society's official mapping of the Southern Ocean, click here. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.