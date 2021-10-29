Woman, Parrot Rescued After Fire Breaks Out At Long Island Home

A Long Island police officer ran into a burning home and rescued a woman and her parrot last week.

Suffolk County Police Officer Nicholas Evangelista responded to a house fire on Islip Avenue in Islip when he observed smoke billowing from the front door.

Despite not having an air mask, Evangelista rushed inside and found an 82-year-old woman, her son, and their pet parrot, Polly, said the police department.

Through heavy smoke, he escorted the woman outside, before going back inside to rescue Polly. Her son escaped without assistance.

Evangelista then returned inside the home, for one last check to make sure no one else was there, before escaping the fire himself.

The woman and her son were transported to Southshore Hospital for evaluation, police said.

Polly was just fine and presumably given a cracker after the harrowing ordeal.

Evangelista was not injured and continued on with his tour.

"Thank you Officer Evangelista for your bravery," the department said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.