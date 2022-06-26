Undersized Fish DIscovered On Two Different Boats In Nassau, DEC Says

Authorities issued tickets after discovering undersized fish on boats during a marine fishing enforcement on Long Island.

Environmental Conservation Police officers conducted the enforcement on Hempstead Bay in Nassau County on Friday, June 17, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Officers checked vessels for required safety gear and inspected the fish on board to ensure that anglers followed the state's fishing guidelines.

During the patrol, the officers found 10 undersized flukes on two boats and issued tickets for possessing flukes under the legal limit of 18.5, the DEC said.

They also issued summons for failure to have a valid distress signal, according to the report.

