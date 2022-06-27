Two MS-13 Members Admit To Uniondale Machete Murder

Two MS-13 members from Long Island have pleaded guilty to the 2017 machete murder of a man whose body was found in a wooded area a year later.

Luis Alejandro Varela, age 24, of Mineola, and William Reyes-Fuentes, age 27, from Uniondale, pleaded guilty Friday, June 24, for the August 2017 machete murder of Carlos Rivas-Majano, said Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly on Monday, June 27.

Both were charged with murder and conspiracy and face 20 years to life in prison, the DA's Office said.

“For more than a year, Carlos Rivas-Majano’s family was left to speculate what had happened to him, until his body was recovered in a sump by the Meadowbrook Parkway,” said Donnelly. “The defendants – Luis Alejandro Varela and William Reyes-Fuentes – were part of an MS-13 crew that lured the victim into that wooded area, beat him, and killed him.”

Donnelly said that on Friday, August 11, 2017, Carlos Rivas-Majano told a family member that he was on his way home from a deli in Uniondale and never returned home.

Rivas-Majano, a perceived enemy of the gang, was lured into the woods near the Meadowbrook Parkway and Glen Curtiss Boulevard in Uniondale, where he was hacked and stabbed to death with machetes, the DA's Office said.

The victim’s body was recovered in a sump on August 29, 2018. The assailants are members of the Downtown Criminals clique of MS-13, officials said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.