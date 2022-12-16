Suspects On Run After Armed Robbery Of Baldwin Store

Police on Long Island are searching for two suspects who allegedly pulled a gun on a smoke shop employee and made off with cash.

The incident took place in Baldwin around 8:10 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 14.

According to Nassau County detectives, two unknown men entered Sam Smoke and Tobacco Smoke Shop located at 768 Merrick Road.

The men approached a store employee and pointed a handgun at him, demanding money. The clerk complied and they fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

The men are described as being Black in their mid-20s, 5-foot-9 with average builds.

Police said there was only one employee present and no injuries were reported.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this crime contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

