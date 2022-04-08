Suspect Nabbed For Fatal Shooting Of Northwell Worker In New Hyde Park

A suspect has been apprehended for the targeted fatal shooting of a Northwell Health employee who was killed in a parking garage on Long Island.

Amelia Laguerre, age 33, of St. Albans, Queens, was found shot in North New Hyde Park around 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 31.

She was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead by a hospital physician, Nassau County Police said.

Laguerre, who worked for Northwell for 10 years, had been shot five times by someone who was waiting for her in the garage, said police.

On Friday, April 9, Nassau County Police reported the arrest of a suspect in the case: Suffolk County resident Quay-Sean Renard Hines, age 30, of Bay Shore in connection to the case.

Hines was charged with second-degree murder and will be arraigned on Saturday, April 9 at First District Court in Hempstead.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

