Suspect Flees On Foot After 15-Year-Old Girl Shot On Long Island, Police Say

Police on Long Island are investigating the shooting of a 15-year-old girl.

The shooting took place around 9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, in Mastic, at the Poospatuck Indian Reservation, said the Suffolk County Police.

According to detectives, the girl was outside on Abby Lane when she was shot in the foot by an unknown individual.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The victim was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with minor injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is continuing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.