Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Florida Sheriff Reveals How He Thinks Brian Laundrie 'Probably' Died
News

Suspect Flees On Foot After 15-Year-Old Girl Shot On Long Island, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Police on Long Island are investigating the shooting of a 15-year-old girl.
Police on Long Island are investigating the shooting of a 15-year-old girl. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

Police on Long Island are investigating the shooting of a 15-year-old girl.

The shooting took place around 9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, in Mastic, at the Poospatuck Indian Reservation, said the Suffolk County Police.

According to detectives, the girl was outside on Abby Lane when she was shot in the foot by an unknown individual.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot. 

The victim was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with minor injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is continuing. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.