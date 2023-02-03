Strong Wind Gusts Lead To Power Outages On Long Island

More than a thousand customers are without power as strong winds pummel Long Island early Friday evening, Feb. 3.

As of 5:45 p.m., there were 1,560 customers in the dark across Nassau and Suffolk counties, according to PSEG Long Island’s outage map.

The outages come as a powerful cold front sweeps through the region, packing damaging wind gusts and Arctic air that will plunge overnight wind chills to below zero.

Wind gusts on Long Island were forecasted to reach up to 45 miles per hour Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Attention then turns toward the bitter cold, with overnight low temperatures expected to drop to the single digits. Wind chills of 5 to 15 below zero are possible Friday night into Saturday morning, the weather service said.

"Even though it's a short-lived blast, conditions will be extremely dangerous," according to the National Weather Service. "With an anomalously warm winter, many are not acclimated to such cold temperatures, and such cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken."

The high temperature Saturday will be in the low 20s under sunny skies.

The overnight low temp Saturday into Sunday, Feb. 4 will be in the teens as clouds increase.

Temps will rebound during the day on Sunday, with a high temperature climbing to the low 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

