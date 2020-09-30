Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
Storm Knocks Out Power To Thousands On Long Island

Zak Failla
The PSEG Outage Map at 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
The PSEG Outage Map at 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Photo Credit: PSEG

Thousands on Long Island were left without power after an overnight storm brought rain and wind gusts to the region, sending tree limbs and power lines flying.

As of 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, crews from PSEG Long Island were still working to repair 154 active outages, which were impacting 5,081 of its 1,162,328 customers.

In Suffolk, 4,134 of PSEG’s 637,780 customers were still reporting outages:

  • Brookhaven: 2,818;
  • Southampton: 338;
  • Smithtown: 288;
  • East Hampton: 140;
  • Southold: 122;
  • Babylon: 120;
  • Huntington: 119;
  • Riverhead: 107;
  • Islip: 82.

In Nassau, 939 of PSEG’s 488,619 were still reporting outages:

  • North Hempstead: 541;
  • Oyster Bay: 218;
  • Hempstead: 180.

Eight customers in the Rockaway Peninsula were also reporting outages.

According to PSEG, complete restoration in Suffolk is expected no later than 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, while work in Nassau should be completed by 6:30 p.m. 

