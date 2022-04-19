Storm Knocks Out Power On Long Island

PSEG Long Island crews worked around the clock to restore power to hundreds that were left in the dark following a fast-moving storm that rolled through the region knocking down utility poles and downing trees.
As of 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, PSEG was still working to repair 73 active outages that were impacting more than 400 of the company’s 1.17 million customers on Long Island.
Nassau County was hit hardest, with 304 customers reporting outages, while 107 were still without power in Suffolk.
Outages in Nassau by town:
- Oyster Bay: 152;
- Hempstead: 110;
- North Hempstead: 42.
Outages in Suffolk, according to PSEG:
- Babylon: 41;
- Smithtown: 20;
- Brookhaven: 17;
- East Hampton: 10;
- Islip: 9;
- Southold: 7.
There were less than five outages reported in Riverhead and Southampton.
According to PSEG Long Island, complete restoration is expected no later than 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.
