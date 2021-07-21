Contact Us
Steer Clear: New Sighting Of Bull On Loose Confirmed On Long Island

Nicole Valinote
The bull escaped from a Suffolk County farm. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
The bull making it through a backyard in Mastic. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

The search continues for a 1,500-pound bull that escaped from a Long Island farm and a new sighting has been confirmed.

The bull was seen in a wooded area on the night of Tuesday, July 20, Suffolk County Police said late Wednesday morning, July 21. 

SCPD is continuing to patrol the area for the bull.

The first sighting of the bull was around 8:20 that morning in Mastic. The bull has also been spotted in Shirley.

Police said the bull broke through a fence on a farm located at 136 Barnes Road in Manorville.

Police are asking anyone who sees the bull to call 911 so police can respond. 

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

