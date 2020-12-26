Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Some Remain Without Power After Storm Sweeps Through Long Island

Daily Voice
Most of the Long Island power outages on Saturday morning, Dec. 26 remain in Nassau County. Photo Credit: PSEG Long Island power outage map

Some remain without power on Long Island after a potent storm system swept through the region Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.

Just after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26,  PSEG Long Island is reporting 253 customers still lacking power, with 146 in Suffolk and 105 in Nassau.

Just before 8 a.m. on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25, a total of 8,194 PSEG Long Island customers were without power as a result of 319 separate outages. 

Most of those outages Christmas morning were in Nassau County, where 6,513 were without power at this time on Friday.

