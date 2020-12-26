Some Remain Without Power After Storm Sweeps Through Long Island

Some remain without power on Long Island after a potent storm system swept through the region Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.

Just after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26, PSEG Long Island is reporting 253 customers still lacking power, with 146 in Suffolk and 105 in Nassau.

Just before 8 a.m. on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25, a total of 8,194 PSEG Long Island customers were without power as a result of 319 separate outages.

Most of those outages Christmas morning were in Nassau County, where 6,513 were without power at this time on Friday.

