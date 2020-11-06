Queens Man Indicted After Allegedly Aiming Assault Rifle At NYPD Officer

A Queens man has been indicted for allegedly pointing an assault rifle at an NYPD detective conducting surveillance as part of a narcotics investigation, authorities announced on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Julian Liriano, 34, who was busted on Wednesday, Oct. 7, for pointing the assault rifle at a cop on a stakeout, was indicted on Thursday, Nov. 5, according to New York City's Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan.

Liriano was arrested around 6:45 p.m., when members of the NYDETF Group T-31 were conducting surveillance as part of a short term narcotics investigation when they spotted Liriano outside of his residence at 85-25 Elliot Avenue in Middle Village, Queens.

Police say Liriano was accompanied by a bulldog and carrying what appeared to be an assault rifle.

As officers drove closer to Liriano they first observed him allegedly holding the assault rifle behind his back. He then appeared to “cock” or load the rifle and place it in front of his body, Brennan said.

He then allegedly pointed the rifle at an NYPD detective inside an unmarked car as it drove by. The detective’s vision then became obstructed by a blinding light.

The detective exited his car, announced that he was a member of law enforcement, and ordered Liriano to drop his weapon. Instead of complying, Liriano immediately went inside 85-25 Elliot Avenue.

Soon afterward, members of the NYPD’s Emergency Services Unit arrived and disabled surveillance cameras pointing outside of the residence. Within a short time later, Liriano exited the building and was taken into custody.

Members of Group T-31 and the Special Narcotics Prosecutor’s Office obtained a court-authorized search warrant for Liriano's home and a car parked in the garage of the residence soon after 11 p.m.

During a search of the residence, agents discovered a white powdery substance around the toilet on the ground floor of the residence and recovered an extensive home security system with multiple cameras, as well as approximately three pounds of marijuana, a loose round of ammunition, a scale and a bulletproof vest.

The weapons and drugs seized from the suspect's home and vehicle. NYC Special Narcotics Prosecutor

In a search of the car, agents and detectives uncovered a hidden compartment containing three loaded guns: a semi-automatic pistol, an EVO 9mm carbine assault rifle, and a MAC-11 submachine gun with a suppressor (used to eliminate muzzle flash). They also seized approximately 85 grams of cocaine, handcuffs, and ammunition.

During the court proceeding, the 12-count indictment charged Liriano with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminally using drug paraphernalia, menacing, and possession of marijuana.

During a criminal court arraignment on Oct. 9, Liriano's attorney said he denied being armed in front of his house on the day of his arrest.

Surveillance showing Liriano carrying the assault rifle. NYC Special Narcotics Prosecutor

The Special Narcotics Prosecutor’s Office then obtained a search warrant for his home surveillance system which showed Liriano in front of his some allegedly holding an assault weapon, loading the weapon, and lifting the firearm across his body as he faced the road.

A flashlight attached to the weapon was also activated and pointed towards the detective’s vehicle. After Liriano fled back into his home, the security footage allegedly showed him carrying multiple backpacks out to the car inside the garage and cramming them into the area where the hidden compartment was found.

At the time of his arrest, Liriano faced criminal charges in Queens for allegedly approaching a man and his 5-year-old daughter outdoors, displaying a pistol and threatening to shoot them. He allegedly forced the father and daughter to go back to their house and then stole their pet bulldog.

He has been held without bail since an Oct. 15 bail hearing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.