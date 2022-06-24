Police Warn Of Scammers Targeting Gold Jewelry In Nassau County

Police on Long Island are warning of scammers with an affinity for gold jewelry.

Nassau County Police issued an alert Wednesday, June 22, saying they’ve investigated several incidents since early May in which scammers approached victims and offered them a gift or asked if they wanted to buy jewelry.

The scammer then placed jewelry on a victim and, while distracting them, removed a piece of gold jewelry the victim was wearing, police said.

The incidents have happened both in residential neighborhoods and commercial parking lots, according to police.

Investigators described the suspects as two women and a man, possibly of Southeast Asian descent. One of the women was reportedly wearing a saree.

Nassau County Police warned residents not to accept so-called gifts from strangers and to call 911 immediately should you encounter the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s fraud and forgery unit at 516-573-2800.

Anonymous tips can also be called in to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

