Police Search For More Possible Victims After Long Island Man Nabbed For Abusing Child

Kathy Reakes
Pablo Aguilar
Pablo Aguilar Photo Credit: New York State Police

State Police on Long Island are investigating the possibility that a Long Island man arrested earlier this month for sexual conduct against a child might have additional victims.

Pablo Aguilar, age 42, of East Hampton, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 6, for sexual conduct against a child in a case that dates back more than 20 years, said New York State Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim. 

According to Ahlgrim, Aguilar allegedly engaged in sexual acts with a child, under the age of 11, over the course of approximately one year, in the town of Southampton.

Aguilar was arraigned at the Southampton Town Court on Jan. 6, and posted a $10,000 cash bail, and was released.

 If anyone believes they were a victim of Aguilar, they should contact the state police at 631-756-3300.

