Pilot Hospitalized After Private Plane Crashes On Long Island

A pilot was hospitalized after a small plane crashed on Long Island.

It happened just after 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 in Riverhead in the area of 2995 Sound Ave.

Responding officers found a small private aircraft was found flipped over with the pilot sustaining minor injuries, the Riverhead Police Department said.

The pilot was making a planned landing on the private airstrip when the plane flipped over during its landing, the department said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified.

The pilot was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by Riverhead Town Ambulance Corporation for minor injuries.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.