Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Woman Killed, Eight Injured In Long Island Crash Involving Impaired Driver, Police Say
News

Pilot Hospitalized After Private Plane Crashes On Long Island

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Sound Avenue in Riverhead.
Sound Avenue in Riverhead. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A pilot was hospitalized after a small plane crashed on Long Island.

It happened just after 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 in Riverhead in the area of 2995 Sound Ave.

Responding officers found a small private aircraft was found flipped over with the pilot sustaining minor injuries, the Riverhead Police Department said. 

The pilot was making a planned landing on the private airstrip when the plane flipped over during its landing, the department said. 

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified. 

 The pilot was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by Riverhead Town Ambulance Corporation for minor injuries.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.