Photos: Ducklings Stuck In Drainpipe Rescued By Slew Of First Responders On Long Island

The baby ducks all rescued. Photo Credit: Southampton Police Department
Law enforcement turned out in force to rescue five baby ducks. Photo Credit: Southampton Police Department
An officer keeping watch over the ducks. Photo Credit: Southampton Police Department
Some of the 'crew' who rescued the babies. Photo Credit: Southampton Police Department

A slew of law enforcement officers on Long Island spent part of Memorial Day fishing a brood of ducklings out of a drainpipe.

The officers came to the rescue in Suffolk County around 1:15 p.m., Monday, May 25, in the hamlet of Riverside.

According to police, the Southampton Town Police were called for five ducklings stuck in a storm drain on Route 24 in Riverside.

Momma duck was sitting nearby, waiting for help, and then watching the entire rescue.

In minutes, the Southampton Town Police, Riverhead Fire Department, NYS Encon, and Wildlife Rescue responded to assist getting the ducklings back to mom, the department said.

The rescue took more than an hour to remove all five from the drain and safely returned to mom all unharmed.

