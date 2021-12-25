Contact Us
New York Man Claims $1 Million Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
A New York man has claimed a lottery prize worth at least $1,000,000. Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A New York man has claimed a lottery prize worth at least $1,000,000.

Queens resident Mario Gonzalez, of Jackson Heights, claimed the $1,000 a Week For Life CASH4LIFE second prize, according to a report from the New York Lottery on Friday, Dec. 17.

He opted to receive his prize as a yearly payment.

Gonzalez received the first payment of $31,837 after required withholdings, and will continue to receive the payments of a like amount each year for life, the lottery reported. 

NY Lottery said Gonzalez is guaranteed a minimum payout of $1,000,000.

The lottery ticket was purchased at Resorts World Casino New York City, located at 110-00 Rockaway Boulevard in South Ozone Park.

