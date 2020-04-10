New Update: Bicyclist Killed In Crash With Box Truck At Long Island Intersection

A bicyclist was killed in a crash involving a box truck overnight on Long Island.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 in Copiague.

Richard Zabielski, 67, of East Meadow, was driving the 1998 Chevrolet box truck southbound on Great Neck Road when the vehicle struck the bicyclist who was crossing Great Neck Road at the intersection of Railroad Avenue, Suffolk County Police said.

The bicyclist, Jose Torres-Fuentes, 43, of Copiague, was pinned under the carriage of the box truck and was extricated by members of the Copiague Fire Department, according to police.

Torres-Fuentes was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Zabielski was not injured, police said.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

