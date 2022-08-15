Missing Great Neck Man Found Safe

Update:

Police on Long Island announced a missing man who hadn't been seen in a day has been found safe.

Louis Alibutod, age 75, of Great Neck was reported missing in Great Neck on Sunday, Aug. 14.

According to Nassau County detectives, Alibutod was last seen leaving Leonard’s of Great Neck located at 555 Northern Blvd., on Sunday.

Police announced on Monday, Aug. 15, that Alibutod was found safe.

Original report:

Police have issued a missing person alert for a missing Long Island who hadn't been seen in a day.

He is described as being Asian, 5-foot-4, 100 pounds, brown and gray colored hair, brown eyes, and glasses, police said.

He was last seen wearing a tan-colored suit with a white dotted shirt. His destination is unknown, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding Alibutod's location to contact Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or to call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

