Missing: Farmingdale Teen May Need Medical Attention, Police Say

Sophie Grieser
Maurice Hannah, a 13-year-old Farmingdale boy who went missing late on the night of Sunday, April 16, is autistic and may be in need of medical attention, according to New York State officials.
Officials have released an alert for a missing Long Island teen who may need medical attention.

Maurice Hannah, a 13-year-old autistic child from Farmingdale, was last seen at 11 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, according to the alert released by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services.

Hannah may be in need of medical attention, according to the alert, and was on Secatogue Avenue when he disappeared.

Hannah is described as a Black male, standing five feet tall and about 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The boy was last seen wearing black jeans, a black sweatshirt, grey and green sneakers, and a black cap.

Anyone with information on Hannah’s location is being urged to call the Nassau County Police Department by calling 911 or (516) 573-7347.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.