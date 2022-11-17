Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Authorities Search For Man Accused Of Stealing Gasoline On Long Island
News

Mineola Man Wins $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
7-Eleven, located at 207 Jericho Turnpike in Mineola
7-Eleven, located at 207 Jericho Turnpike in Mineola Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man has claimed a $1 million scratch-off prize.

Carlos Salmeron Granados, of Mineola, won a top prize from the New York Lottery’s Multiplier Money game, NY Lottery reported on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Salmeron Granados received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $546,840 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

NY Lottery reported that the winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven that is located at 207 Jericho Turnpike in Mineola.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.