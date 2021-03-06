Man Wanted For Leaving Scene Of Crash At Long Island Grocery Store

Recognize this man or this truck?

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a hit-and-run driver who is wanted for leaving the scene of a crash late last year.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers issued an alert as they attempt to track down a man who was driving a white Ford pickup truck that struck a parked vehicle in front of the La Placita grocery store on Surrey Circle in Shirley at approximately 6:30 on Dec. 30 last year.

In photos released by police, the suspect can be seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and holding a can concealed by a bag. No other descriptive information about the suspect or the hit-and-run crash was released by investigators.

Anyone who recognizes the man or his truck has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

