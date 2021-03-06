Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Recall Issued For Beef Product Distributed To Restaurants, Retailers In New York
News

Man Wanted For Leaving Scene Of Crash At Long Island Grocery Store

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A man is wanted for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash in Shirley last year. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
The truck used in the crash in Shirley. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Recognize this man or this truck?

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a hit-and-run driver who is wanted for leaving the scene of a crash late last year.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers issued an alert as they attempt to track down a man who was driving a white Ford pickup truck that struck a parked vehicle in front of the La Placita grocery store on Surrey Circle in Shirley at approximately 6:30 on Dec. 30 last year.

In photos released by police, the suspect can be seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and holding a can concealed by a bag. No other descriptive information about the suspect or the hit-and-run crash was released by investigators.

Anyone who recognizes the man or his truck has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.