Man Found Dead Floating In Water Next To BMW In Port Washington

Police are investigating after finding a man dead inside a BMW that was found floating in a body of water on Long Island.

The incident took place in Port Washington around 3:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in the area of 175 Roslyn West Shore Road.

According to Nassau County detectives, a witness spotted a white object floating in the water at 175 Roslyn West Shore Road and contacted police.

Following an investigation, the object recovered was a 2023 BMW X3 SUV that was removed from the water by the Nassau County Emergency Services Unit.

Also discovered and removed from the water by the Port Washington Fire Department was the body of a 54-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

