Man Dies From Injuries After Crash On Busy Levittown Roadway

A man has died days after a crash on a busy Long Island roadway.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday, May 2 in Levittown.

That's when a 76-year-old man was struck on Hempstead Turnpike at Emerson Avenue by a 2022 Hyundai driven by a 82-year-old woman, Nassau County Police said.

The driver remained at the scene, according to police.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

On Thursday evening, May 5, police announced that the man, now identified as Michael Tucker, of Great Neck, succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

