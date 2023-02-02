Man Assaults, Injures Officer During Westbury Stop, Police Say

A Levittown man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting several officers attempting to stop him for traffic violations.

The incident took place in Westbury around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, officers spotted a 2012 Honda Civic traveling northbound on Merrick Avenue with dark tinted windows and a cover over the rear license plate.

The Honda began to travel at a high rate of speed when the driver spotted police and make an abrupt left turn into a parking lot at 715 Merrick Ave, police said.

Police said the driver, identified as William Peralta, age 27, quickly got out of the car and began walking quickly away from police while ignoring commands from officers to stop.

A struggle ensued and an officer sustained injuries during the course of the arrest, as Peralta became combative while resisting, police said.

After a brief struggle, officers were eventually able to secure Peralta. The injured officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Peralta was charged with:

Assault

Obstructing governmental administration

Resisting arrest

Multiple vehicle and traffic violations

He will be arraigned on Thursday, Feb. 2, in Hempstead.

