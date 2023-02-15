Lured To His Death: Alleged MS-13 Member Admits Role In Killing Of 18-Year-Old At Freeport Park

An alleged member of the MS-13 street gang is facing decades in prison after admitting that he took part in the killing of an 18-year-old man at a Long Island park.

Marvin Moralez, age 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Nassau County Court on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the death of Daniel Garcia-Carbajal in Freeport.

Moralez was among several men who lured Garcia-Carbajal to Freeport’s Cow Meadow Park on March 1, 2021 by inviting him to hang out with girls, according to the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office. When Garcia-Carbajal entered the park, he was shot and killed with a single bullet to the head.

His body was found in the park the following day after relatives reported him missing, prosecutors said.

Investigators determined that Moralez and his four co-defendants targeted Garcia-Carbajal over his social media posts, for which they considered him an enemy of MS-13.

Two weeks after the killing, Moralez was riding in an SUV that was stopped by Nassau County Police for speeding through a parking lot in Hempstead. As an officer was approaching the vehicle, Moralez got out and pointed a loaded gun at the officer’s chest, according to prosecutors. He was arrested at the scene.

“In just two weeks in two separate incidents, Marvin Moralez helped lure a young man to his murder and pointed a loaded gun at the chest of a police officer,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement.

“This defendant, an alleged active member of MS-13, has consistently shown disregard for human life. With today’s plea our county is now a safer place.”

Moralez pleaded guilty to the following charges stemming from both incidents:

Murder - 2nd degree (felony)

Attempted murder - 1st degree (felony)

He is expected to get 23 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced in Nassau County Court on Thursday, March 16.

Cases against his co-defendants, Tulio Ayala, Manuel Aparicio Gomez, Kevin Torres, and Henry Canales, are pending in the death of Garcia-Carbajal.

