Longtime Long Island Town Employee Faces Child Porn Charge, Reports Say

A longtime town employee on Long Island is facing federal charges for allegedly distributing child pornography, according to multiple reports.

Damon Rallis, age 46, a Southold Town employee and Boy Scout leader in Greenport who was once a candidate for town supervisor was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 23, on a child porn charge, according to the Suffolk Times.

Rallis, a town building permits examiner, was scheduled to be arraigned in Central Islip.

He's been charged with distribution of child pornography.

“I am blindsided, sickened, and horrified by the charges against Damon Rallis," Kathryn Casey Quigley, chair of the Southold Town Democratic Committee, said in a statement. "I am grateful to law enforcement for their work to uncover this alleged misconduct.”

Rallis had been the vice-chair of the Democratic Committee, though he was forced to resign in September 2019 after clashing with area business owners who showed support for Republican candidates.

Quigley added: “Almost two years ago, the Southold Town Democratic Committee demanded Mr. Rallis’ resignation due to an unrelated matter. He has not been involved with the party since then.”

