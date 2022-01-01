Long Island's Joe Gatto Leaving 'Impractical Jokers' Amid Separation From Wife

And then there were three.

Long Island dad Joe Gatto announced he will be leaving the hidden camera comedy show "Impractical Jokers" after a decade starring alongside the three other members of the comedy troupe "The Tenderloins."

The 45-year-old Gatto made the announcement in an Instagram post on New Year's Eve, citing a separation from his wife, Bessy.

"Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids," he said.

A Staten Island native, Gatto studied accounting at LIU and went on to found improv and comedy sketch show "The Tenderloins" in 1998 alongside Sal Vulcano, James Murray, and Brian Quinn.

The four began their hit TV "Impractical Jokers" in 2011. Two years later, Gatto and Bessy tied the knot and later bought a home in Lynbrook. They sold it in 2019 but it was not clear where they moved.

"Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life," Gatto said.

"I know they will continue to make the world laugh... To all of the amazing fans, thank you for allowing me to make you laugh with Jokers.

"They say that laughter is the best medicine, and I hope I’ve been able to provide some of that over the last decade. Seeing you laugh has been my own medicine, particularly in these weird and difficult times we find ourselves."

