Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Long Island COVID-19 School Closures For Friday, March 13
News

Long Island Woman Admits To Violent, Fatal Beating Of Partner Before Setting His House On Fire

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Jennifer Gross
Jennifer Gross Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A 54-year-old woman has admitted to her role in murdering a former lover and setting his Long Island home on fire in an attempt to cover it up, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Long Beach resident Jennifer Gross pleaded guilty on Thursday, March 12 to first-degree manslaughter for her role in a murder in Centre Island in November 2018, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said.

Singas said that between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2018, Gross went to the home of 75-year-old James Coppola in Centre Island, demanding money. When Coppola refused, Gross attacked him, beating him with an object from the home, repeatedly striking his head and body until he was dead.

When she realized she had killed Coppola, Gross set the house on fire in an attempt to cover the murder, but not before stealing jewelry from her victim.

According to Singas, the two had a romantic relationship that lasted two decades. She was reportedly his mistress, and at the time of the murder, he had an active Order of Protection against her.

“In a fit of uncontrollable rage, this defendant violently beat her partner to death before setting his house on fire to cover up the crime,” Singas said. “Our condolences remain with the Coppola family and friends.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.