Long Island Town Employee Falsified Resume, DA Says

A former town official on Long Island could face time behind bars for allegedly falsifying his resume, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Dominic Spada, the former director of maritime services for the Town of Huntington was arrested this week and is facing multiple charges for allegedly falsifying the information on an application for a bay constable Civil Service exam.

Spada is also an elected trustee in the Village of Huntington Bay, a harbormaster in the Town of Islip, and the first assistant chief of the Halesite Fire Department.

Specifically, Spada was charged with a felony count of offering a false instrument for filing, making a punishable false written statement, falsifying business records, and conspiracy, all misdemeanors, the DA announced.

Spada has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

It is alleged that Spada falsified his work experience on an application with the Suffolk County Department of Civil Service and conspired with Michael Langenbach, the owner of Sea Tow Huntington, to back up the false claims.

Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini said that Spada filed an application to take the open examination for the position of bay constable, which requires applicants to have a minimum of two years of maritime experience.

On his application, Spada allegedly said that he worked at Sea Tow Huntington for five years, conspiring with Langenbach to corroborate his application by having Langenbach email a county civil service representative falsely stating Spada previously worked for him.

In the indictment, it also states that Spada told Langenbach to lie to investigators about his having allegedly worked for the company.

After being charged, Spada was released and scheduled to return to court on Thursday, March 16. He has also resigned from his current position. If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison on the top charge.

