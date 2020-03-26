Long Island Man Shot During Standoff With Police ID'd As Former NYPD Officer

A Long Island man shot by police after allegedly threatening officers with a rifle and barricading himself inside his home was a retired NYPD officer.

Christopher Malerba, 49, of Middle Island, was shot and injured by Suffolk County Police on Wednesday, March 25, following a stand-off at his home, Suffolk County Police said.

NYPD officials confirmed Malebra was retired from the force but declined to provide additional information regarding his career.

The incident began around 2:20 p.m. when the department's Hostage Negotiation Team and Emergency Service Section responded to 40 Bailey Road after a 911 call from a concerned person reporting Malerba, had made homicidal and suicidal statements, police said.

Officers were able to establish and maintain a dialogue with Malerba who had barricaded himself inside the residence.

At one point, Malerba exited the home and pointed a rifle at officers on the scene. Police shot him and he went back into the house. A short time later, Malerba re-emerged from the house without the rifle and was taken into custody around 5 p.m., police said.

Malerba was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital via ambulance in stable condition. There were no other injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392.

