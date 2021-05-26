Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Teen Suing Long Island School For Refusing To Publish George Floyd Poem
News

Long Island Man Nabbed For Soliciting Sex From Minor, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Andrew Quattrone Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
The vehicle Andrew Quattrone solicited the sexual act from Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

A Long Island man wanted after allegedly soliciting sex from a teenage girl has been apprehended, police said.

Detectives from the Suffolk County Police Department had issued an alert for the wanted man from Manorville who allegedly approached a 15-year-old girl on the street and solicited sex from her before fleeing the scene.

Andrew Quattrone, age 38, allegedly approached the teen in the parking lot behind a store on East Main Street in Babylon on Thursday, May 13 at approximately 5:15 p.m., handing her a cell phone with a pre-typed sexually explicit message for her to read and requested she perform a sexual act.

Police said that when a friend of the victim walked over, Quattrone fled the parking lot in a gray 2006 Acura.

Suffolk County Police say Quattrone was taken into custody at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 26.

He's been charged with third-degree criminal solicitation and endangering the welfare of a child.

He is due to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, May 27.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.