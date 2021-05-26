Long Island Man Nabbed For Soliciting Sex From Minor, Police Say

A Long Island man wanted after allegedly soliciting sex from a teenage girl has been apprehended, police said.

Detectives from the Suffolk County Police Department had issued an alert for the wanted man from Manorville who allegedly approached a 15-year-old girl on the street and solicited sex from her before fleeing the scene.

Andrew Quattrone, age 38, allegedly approached the teen in the parking lot behind a store on East Main Street in Babylon on Thursday, May 13 at approximately 5:15 p.m., handing her a cell phone with a pre-typed sexually explicit message for her to read and requested she perform a sexual act.

Police said that when a friend of the victim walked over, Quattrone fled the parking lot in a gray 2006 Acura.

Suffolk County Police say Quattrone was taken into custody at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 26.

He's been charged with third-degree criminal solicitation and endangering the welfare of a child.

He is due to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, May 27.

