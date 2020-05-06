Long Island Man Arraigned On Vehicular Homicide Charges

A Long Island man is facing a host of charges for allegedly driving drunk, crashing into an ambulette last year, killing the patient inside, a former NYPD detective.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas announced that Alvaro Gutierrez-Garcia, 28, of Locust Valley, has been arraigned on aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter and other charges for his role in the fatal crash in September last year.

Specifically, Gutierrez-Garcia was charged with:

Two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide;

Manslaughter;

Two counts of vehicular manslaughter;

Two counts of aggravated vehicular assault;

Four counts of vehicular assault;

Two counts of assault;

Reckless endangerment;

Reckless driving;

Two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol;

Aggravated driving while intoxicated.

It is alleged that at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 1 last year, Gutierrez-Garcia was driving his Cadillac east on Forest Avenue in Glen Cove when he struck a private ambulette driving south on Walnut Avenue, causing the ambulette to overturn.

Gutierrez-Garcia did not sustain any injuries, though his passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries, as did the driver of the ambulette, the EMT inside the vehicle and the passenger being transported.

Denis Motherway, 85, the patient inside the ambulette, died of injuries suffered during the crash. Motherway, was a retired NYPD Detective whose son, Timothy Motherway was also killed in a drunk driving crash in March 2009, Singas said.

“Denis Motherway, a retired NYPD Detective, bravely served the residents of New York City for 18 years before his life was tragically cut short by an alleged drunk driver,” Singas said. “My office is ommitted to aggressively prosecuting every case against people who drink and drive.”

Bail was continued at $150,000 bond or cash, and Gutierrez-Garcia is scheduled to appear back in court on Thursday, May 28 to respond to the charges. If convicted, Gutierrez-Garcia faces up to 25 years in prison.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.