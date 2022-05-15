Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice
News

Long Island Expressway Stretch Reopens After Crash In Nassau

Daily Voice
I-495
I-495 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Freddie

This story has been updated.

A stretch of the Long Island Expressway has reopened after a serious crash.

The closure was announced just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 15, in Nassau County on the westbound side between exits 42 and 43.

At 5:10 p.m., Nassau County Police announced all westbound lanes had reopened.

Details on the crash have not yet been released.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

